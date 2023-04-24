Ken says cool weather stays

Good Monday morning!

After a chilly weekend, the weather will stay cool on this Monday.

Skies will become partly sunny and temperatures will rise to around 50-degrees by this afternoon. Winds will be lighter today than they were this weekend as well.

Tonight, the record low temperature is 25-degrees set in 1907 and we will get very close to that record by early Tuesday.

Overnight temperatures should stay in the upper 20’s across the metro and keep us out of record-breaking range.

Sunshine will be strong on both Tuesday and Wednesday before scattered rain showers arrive on Thursday along with our first 60-degree temperature in a while.

The weekend looks a bit unsettled with scattered showers from time to time.

Stay tuned, it’s still early in the week!

Have a great day!

Ken