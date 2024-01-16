Ken says cold conditions will continue for a few days, but temperatures should rise this weekend

Good morning!

The coldest of the Arctic air has passed.

It will stay very cold here for the next several days, but it won’t be quite as cold as it’s been.

Temperatures will slowly rise into the positive single numbers today and the icy wind chills of this morning will slowly improve as well.

Wind chills this morning will still be -25 to -28 at times, but improve a bit as the day moves along.

Skies will be partly sunny, so at least it will be another brighter day.

The weather stays cold through Saturday, before a thaw sets in next week.

There are no snowstorms anywhere in the forecast.

Temperatures by next week will rise into the 30’s and stay there for the rest of next week!

Hang in there, it will get much warmer!

Have a great day!

Ken