Ken says another record will likely fall today with showers before a big cool down for the weekend

Good Thursday morning!

Today will be another in this long string of warmer than normal days.

After reaching 51-degrees on Wednesday, we will once again get close to or break a record this afternoon high as temperatures rise into the lower 50’s.

The record high for the day is 50-degrees set in 2002 and we will likely break record this record this afternoon.

The wind will still be very gusty today and come in from the SE at 15-30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph possible at times.

Occasional rain showers will stick today, and do not be surprised to hear a bit of thunder at times as well.

Much cooler air will move into the area on later tonight and on Friday as the wind shifts to the north and northwest, and this will cause any remaining rain to mix a little snow for a short period of time.

No measurable snow is expected.

The weekend will be noticeably cooler, but temperatures will remain the above the normal maximums for this time of the year, which are in the middle 20’s.

Have a great day!

Ken