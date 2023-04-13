Ken says, Another Record-Breaking Day on the Way!

Good Thursday morning!

After setting a record high of 88-degrees on Wednesday, today will be just as warm.

In fact, there is a chance that we may reach 90-degrees today.

If the Twin Cities does reach 90-degrees this afternoon, not only will it be a record high for the day, but it will also be the earliest 90-degree day in April since record keeping began in 1872.

The earliest 90 on record right now is from April 15, 2002 when the Twin Cities temperature soared to 91-degrees.

The weather does stay pretty warm on Friday, but showers will develop on by Friday night and there could be a few non-severe thunderstorms as well.

Cold winds and occasional rain will last for most of the upcoming weekend.

The weather will also be much cooler for the weekend with afternoon temperatures struggling into the middle and upper 40’s.

There could be a few snowflakes mixing in with the rain before it ends on Sunday, but no accumulation is in the forecast.

It IS still April after all!

Enjoy!

Ken