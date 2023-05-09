Ken says another nice day today!

Good Tuesday morning!

After a few isolated showers and thunderstorms yesterday, today looks nice with partial sunshine and temperatures in the middle 70’s for afternoon highs. Once again, there may be a few isolated afternoon and evening showers or a thunderstorm, but most of the day will be like yesterday.

Wednesday begins a few days of 80’s.

An isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Wednesday, but again, most of the day will be rain-free.

Right now, it does look like scattered showers and possible thunderstorms will move in on Thursday and last into early Sunday morning. Clearing skies are expected on Sunday.

So pack the rain gear if you are headed out for the Fishing Opener.

Saturday will be the wettest day of the weekend with clearing just in time for mom.

Have a great day!

Ken