Ken says a warming begins today

Bitter cold today then freezing drizzle Saturday then warmer Sunday

Good Friday morning,

After some sunshine this morning, clouds will develop this afternoon…but it will remain dry. Temperatures will warm into the teens and the wind chill will be much better than yesterday.

The weekend warm up is still on the way with clouds and even some light snow or freezing rain on Saturday. Expect some slick spots during the day.

Due to the mixed precipitation in the forecast, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 6pm Saturday.

Temperatures will finally rise to normal to above normal levels again as they make it into the lower to middle 30’s.

Sunday will be the warmest and drier of the two days this weekend as temperatures rise into the middle 30s.

Ken