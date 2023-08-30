Ken says a holiday heat wave is on the way

Good Wednesday morning!

Another beautiful day is on the way today with temperatures remaining in the upper 70’s to near 80-degrees.

Sunshine will remain strong today, without the addition of smoke from the fires in Canada as many places saw on Tuesday.

The weather for the rest of the week will be fantastic for the Fair and anything else you want to do outdoors.

However, hot weather will invade for the holiday weekend.

The eighties will return by Thursday and then expect a hot Labor Day Holiday weekend as temperatures soar into the 90’s along with higher humidity.

A few record high temperatures will likely be threatened.

Have a great day!

Ken