Ken says a Holiday Heat Wave is headed our way

Good Thursday morning!

Another beautiful day is on the way today with temperatures slowly warming into the lower and middle 80’s.

Sunshine will remain strong today and humidity will remain relatively low.

Friday it will start to heat up for the Fair and anything else you want to do outdoors.

However, the hottest weather will invade for the holiday weekend.

Temperatures near 90-degrees will return on Friday and then expect a very hot Labor Day Holiday weekend as temperatures soar well into the 90’s, along with higher humidity.

A few record high temperatures will likely be threatened.

Have a great day!

Ken