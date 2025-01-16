Ken says a few mild days and then another Arctic surge is headed our way

Good Thursday morning,

The warming which got underway on Wednesday will continue today as afternoon temperatures reach above 30-degrees for the first time this new year.

Another warm day is on the way on Friday as temperatures surge into the upper 30’s.

Another, even colder Arctic air mass is ready to move in over the weekend and early next week.

Temperatures will stay below zero all day on Sunday and again on Monday.

Wind chills on Sunday and Monday will be dangerously cold and drop to -30 to -35 at times.

Have a great day!

Ken