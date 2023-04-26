Ken says, 60’s for one day only!

Good Wednesday morning!

Today will be another stunningly sunny day to start out across the area with temperatures rising well into the 50’s.

Late this afternoon there will be some clouds moving into the state along with the chance of some scattered sprinkles.

A few showers are likely tonight and warmer air gets pushed into the state on gusty southwesterly winds.

Scattered showers will last into Thursday, but do not expect a washout.

In fact, Thursday will turn out to be partly sunny and mild with just a few showers.

The rain showers will continue on and off on Friday with temperatures hanging on at around 50-degrees.

The weekend still looks a bit unsettled and cool for April with scattered showers from time to time.

Have a great day!

Ken