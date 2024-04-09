Ken is forecasting sunshine’s return

Good Tuesday morning!

After a cloudy start, sunshine returns today. Due to the return of the sun, our temperatures will jump into the 50’s this afternoon.

Even warmer temperatures are on the way on Wednesday, and we may reach the upper 60’s.

An isolated afternoon shower cannot be ruled out, but most of Wednesday will be dry.

The warmest weather of the year will then move into the state just in time for the weekend. We can expect temperatures in the 70’s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ken