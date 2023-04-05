Ken is forecasting our first 60’s & 70’s!

Good Wednesday morning!

The rain is over and the thunderstorms and hail have moved on.

Messy wintry weather is still being seen this morning from St Cloud and north and west.

In the metro, a few flurries will fall a bit later this morning and this afternoon, but no accumulation is expected.

Winds will be very strong again today and tonight in fact, winds may gust to 45 mph. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s by this afternoon, but before we reach freezing, the wind will dry off the roads.

Northwestern Minnesota will likely experience blizzard conditions again today before the storm finally winds down there tonight or early tomorrow.

A warmer, brighter weekend is coming, just in time for Easter Sunday!

We will see our first 60’s and even 70’s for the weekend and next week!

Hang in there!

Ken