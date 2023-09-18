Ken is forecasting a warmer week ahead

Good Monday morning!

This upcoming workweek will be warmer than this past weekend with temperatures rising into the 80’s for several consecutive days.

We should also see mostly to partly sunny days with the warmer weather with the chances of showers increasing by Friday.

The weekend looks rather cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Skies tonight will be partly cloudy with comfortable temperatures of near 60-degrees.

Have a great day!

Ken