Ken is forecasting a sizzling holiday weekend

Good Friday morning!

* A FORECAST FIRST ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR SUNDAY AND LABOR DAY FOR POSSIBLE RECORD-BREAKING HEAT AND HIGH FIRE DANGER *

Here it is the Friday before the big holiday weekend, and it will start to heat up for the Fair and anything else you want to do outdoors.

The hottest weather will move into the whole state for the latter part of the holiday weekend.

Temperatures near 90-degrees will return today and then expect a very hot Labor Day Holiday weekend as temperatures soar well into the 90’s, along with higher humidity.

A few record high temperatures will be threatened and there will likely be tied or broken records by the end of the weekend.

In addition, since the humidity will be low and there will be a gusty wind, the fire danger is elevated as well.

Cooler weather moves in on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Stay cool!

Have a great holiday weekend!

Ken