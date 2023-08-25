Ken is forecasting a refreshing weekend!

Good Friday morning!

Temperatures today will rise to the middle 80’s, before a big cool down headed this way for the weekend.

We do have a chance of an isolated shower or thundershower today, but much of the day will be rain-free.

You will notice that the humidity is dropping later in the day today.

Saturday will start out cool and cloudy and then skies will become partly sunny by the afternoon, as temperatures slowly rise into the 70’s and dew points take a freefall into the 50’s and 40’s.

The much drier and more refreshing air will last into Sunday as well with a shower possible by Sunday night.

The first full week of weather for the State Fair will be beautiful as well!

Have a great weekend!

Ken