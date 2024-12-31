Ken is forecasting a quiet and colder New Year’s Eve

Good Tuesday morning,

It is not nearly as foggy and murky this morning, but we still have some lingering haze and a few flurries.

Skies will stay cloudy and temperatures will slowly fall into the 20’s this afternoon.

The weather will be quiet for New Year’s Eve as drier and colder air moves into the state.

A much colder, but brighter New Year’s Day into part of the weekend is on the way.

An Arctic Air mass will swoop south from Canada and return temperatures back to normal and below normal levels.

Normal high temperatures this week are in the middle 20s, and overnight lows typically drop to near 10-degrees.

Happy New Year!

Ken