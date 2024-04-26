Ken is forecasting a mostly damp weekend

Good Friday morning!

Today will be a near repeat of last Tuesday, with strong winds and windswept showers and possible thunderstorms.

In fact, from today into the weekend…it looks damp.

Scattered showers and some thunderstorms moved back into the picture early this morning just to the southwest of the Twin Cities this morning. Once the showers begin, they will last on and off through the weekend.

Saturday will turn out to be mostly dry afternoon before more showers and storms at night and again on Sunday.

We will keep you up to date, of course.

Right now, no severe weather is expected.

Have a great weekend!

Ken