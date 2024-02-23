Ken is forecasting a great weekend
Happy Friday morning!
Yesterday, temperatures once again (and for the 14th time this winter) hit 50-degrees!
Today we can expect afternoon temperatures to remain in the 30-degree range, thanks to a breeze blowing in from Canada and a lot of clouds at times. Which is actually “average” for a change!
The weekend will really warm up with a 50-degree temperature possible again by Sunday.
Monday, we can expect temperatures to rise into the upper 50’s to near 60-degrees!
Hang on to your seats. A typically Minnesota weather shift will occur Tuesday night and Wednesday with much colder air and possibly some light snow headed our way.
Have a great weekend!
Ken