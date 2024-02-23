Ken is forecasting a great weekend

Happy Friday morning!

Yesterday, temperatures once again (and for the 14th time this winter) hit 50-degrees!

Today we can expect afternoon temperatures to remain in the 30-degree range, thanks to a breeze blowing in from Canada and a lot of clouds at times. Which is actually “average” for a change!

The weekend will really warm up with a 50-degree temperature possible again by Sunday.

Monday, we can expect temperatures to rise into the upper 50’s to near 60-degrees!

Hang on to your seats. A typically Minnesota weather shift will occur Tuesday night and Wednesday with much colder air and possibly some light snow headed our way.

Have a great weekend!

Ken