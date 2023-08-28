Ken is forecasting a great week of weather for the Fair

Good Monday morning!

What a weekend!

Partial sunshine to mostly sunny skies and morning temperatures in the 50’s which then warmed into the 70’s each afternoon on Saturday and Sunday, all were welcomed changes from last week’s heat!

The weather this week will be fantastic for the Fair and anything else you want to do outdoors.

The week will start with temperatures in the 80’s today and dip into the 70’s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Eighties will return by Thursday and then expect a hot Labor Day weekend as temperatures return to the 90-degree range.

Have a great day!

Ken