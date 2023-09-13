Ken is forecasting a beauty today!

Good Wednesday morning!

Welcome to the coolest morning since May 20th!

Temperatures this morning have dipped into the 40’s for the first time in the Twin Cities since last May when we saw middle 40’s early that morning.

Sunshine will be strong after a bit of fog burns away early this morning.

Sunshine will return on Thursday and so will warmer temperatures rising into the 80s.

The 80’s will not last.

Scattered showers Thursday night and very early Friday will bring an end to the brief warm weather.

Temperatures on Friday and all weekend will remain in the 70’s during the day with sunshine in abundance.

Have a great day!

Ken