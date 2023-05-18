Ken forecasting a few showers today

Good Thursday morning!

After another hazy and quiet day on Wednesday, showers and a possible thundershower will develop across parts of the area today.

Today will not be a washout, but scattered showers are possible at times.

Blustery and much cooler weather is expected on Friday before skies clear late in the day, just in time for the weekend!

This weekend looks like the nicest weekend we’ve had around here in quite a while, as temperatures warm into the 70s each day under mostly sunny skies.

Next week looks even warmer with at least a couple of 80-degree days in the forecast!

Have a great day!

Ken