Ken Barlow’s looking at some 50’s ahead

Good Wednesday morning!

We can expect another sunny start to the day today along with mild temperatures.

Temperatures early this morning are running roughly 10-degrees above the normal for this time of the month.

Clouds will slowly move into the area along with gusty SE winds this afternoon.

The only ‘weather’ of note will be just a few rain/snow showers possible over night tonight and an isolated rain/snow shower early on Thursday.

Sunshine and cooler weather is on the way to start the weekend, followed by another warm up Sunday and on Monday.

Temperatures by Monday and Tuesday will suddenly be back in the 60’s!

Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time starts early Sunday morning, so remember to spring ahead an hour before bed on Saturday night!

Have a great day!

Ken