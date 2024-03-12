Ken Barlow’s forecasting a few more 60’s before a big weekend cooldown

Good Tuesday morning!

After a very warm and record-breaking day to start the week on Monday, more warm air is on the way today.

The record high set on Monday here in the Twin Cities is 68-degrees. The old record is now 66-degrees set in 2016,

The record high temperature for today (3/12) is 70-degrees also set in 2016 and we won’t threaten that record.

After another 60-degree day on Wednesday, a cooldown is on the way, which will bring the area a chilly St Patrick’s Day.

In fact, by Sunday we may even see a passing flurry!

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts, it’s going away for a while by the weekend!

Have a great day!

Ken