Ken Barlow’s forecast remains quiet into the weekend

Good Thursday morning!

Our mild stretch of weather will last through this last day of November.

In fact, our relatively mild weather will stick around right into next week and possibly the following week.

Any truly cold air looks like it will not be returning for at least the next 6-10 days.

As far as any snow is concerned, we may see a just few flurries on Saturday night and early Sunday. Another chance of a rain and/or snow shower is possible Monday night or early Tuesday.

A big storm is NOT in the forecast at any point during the next week…at least.

Have a great day!

Ken