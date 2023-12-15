Ken Barlow’s forecast looks wet and mild today

Good Friday morning!

A few showers are likely this morning and early this afternoon, but more numerous showers are expected later today and tonight.

In fact, we will likely see on and off rain through the night tonight into early Saturday. Most of the metro will pick up ½” to ¾” of rain by Saturday morning.

At the same rain falls in the Twin Cities metro area today, snow will be falling about an hour to the north.

Since this will be a mostly rain event for the Twin Cities metro area, accumulations are not in the forecast.

However, areas north and west of the metro area may see up to an inch or two of wet snow from later this afternoon through early Saturday.

Toward the tail end of the rain on early Saturday the metro may see a few flakes.

A few west metro and north metro communities may see a coating, but most of the metro area will not see any accumulating snow.

Have a great weekend!

Ken