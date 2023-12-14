Ken Barlow’s forecast looks wet and mild Friday

Good Thursday morning!

After a few chilly days this week, we can now expect temperatures to return to the 40’s starting today and lasting right through at least the upcoming weekend.

The only chance of any wet (or white) weather will come on Friday afternoon and at night with occasional rain developing.

At the same time it will be raining in the Twin Cities metro area, snow will be falling about an hour to the north.

Since this will be a mostly rain event for the Twin Cities metro area, accumulations are not in the forecast.

However, areas north of the metro area may see up to an inch of wet snow from Friday afternoon through early Saturday.

There are still no signs of an Arctic Air invasion and no major snowstorms lurking out there.

Have a great day!

Ken