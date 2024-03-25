Ken Barlow’s forecast looks brighter this week

Good Monday morning!

FORECAST FIRST ALERT:

Is up for today as we clean up from a record (for 3/24) 8.2” of snow which yesterday fell and now rain, which may cause standing water near clogged storm drains

Overnight most areas saw at least 6” of snow.

The accumulating snow is over for today. We can now expect mainly rain today with an occasional snowflake mixed in.The bigger problem again is the possibility of standing water in spots where storm drains are not cleaned out.

Another 1” of snow is possible tomorrow morning, before clearing and colder weather returns.

Sunshine and cold weather will be back on Wednesday.

Good Friday weather looks nice with sunshine and temperatures back into the middle 40’s.

Easter Sunday looks mostly dry with just a few rain showers possible.

Have a great day!

Ken