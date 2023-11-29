Ken Barlow’s forecast is warmer and storm-free

Good Wednesday morning!

After starting the week and early Tuesday with the coldest air of the fall, the warm-up started yesterday afternoon.

This morning we are waking up to ‘mild’ temperatures in the 20’s (compared to Tuesday morning’s single number temperatures.)

A bigger warm-up begins this afternoon as temperatures rise into the lower to middle 40’s and remain mild right through the upcoming weekend.

The cold air will not be returning during at least the next 6-10 days.

As far as any snow is concerned, we may see a just few flurries on Sunday.

A big storm (or even a small storm) is NOT in the forecast at this point.

Have a great day!

Ken