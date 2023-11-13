Ken Barlow’s forecast is warm!

Good Monday morning!

The weather improvement started on Sunday. Sunshine helped to boost our afternoon temperatures well into the 50’s.

The sun will return today and so will the warm air.

Normally at this time of the year, our average afternoon temperatures are in the lower 40’s…keep that in mind while I keep talking here.

The temperatures this afternoon will rise into the middle to upper 50’s and then 60’s from Tuesday through Thursday.

Friday we will see a bit of a cooling, but middle 40’s are still warmer than that normal I mentioned above.

The milder weather pattern will return for the upcoming weekend!

Have a great day!

Ken