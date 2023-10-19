Ken Barlow’s forecast is quiet through the weekend

Good Thursday morning!

Clouds and a few showers moved into parts of the state yesterday, but most of the day was dry.

Today will be mostly cloudy with some sun, but also a brief sprinkle possible. Most of today, like yesterday, will be dry.

Areas of fog will develop after midnight tonight and last into Friday morning.

Skies will slowly clear and we will end up with a partly sunny and warm Friday.

The drier and brighter weather should last right into at least the start of the upcoming weekend!

Have a great day!

Ken