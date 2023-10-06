Ken Barlow’s forecast is much more like October!

Good Friday morning!

The weather will pretty much be the opposite today and this weekend, when compared to last weekend’s record heat.

Chilly weather will be with us today with occasional showers and a gusty northwesterly wind of up to 35 mph at times.

The chilly weather will stick around for the weekend as well.

Tonight, the Twin Cities area may see our first thirty something temperature overnight tonight.

The cool autumn air will be here to start the weekend on Saturday, with afternoon temperatures remaining stuck in the lower 50’s.

Saturday there may also be a brief passing sprinkle as more clouds develop and limited sunshine.

Partial to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50’s return on Sunday and right into next week.

Have a great weekend!

Ken