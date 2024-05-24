Ken Barlow’s forecast is ‘mostly’, but not ‘all’ dry this holiday weekend

Good Friday morning!

The warm weather of Thursday is gone and we are also seeing another round of non-severe thunderstorms and showers move toward the area this morning.

While no washouts are expected for the weekend, today does look like it will be the wettest day. Skies will start to slowly dry out later this afternoon.

Most of the holiday weekend looks rain-free with an isolated thunderstorm possible on Saturday and Sunday and a slightly better chance of a thunderstorm or a few showers on Memorial Day.

Have a great holiday weekend!

Ken