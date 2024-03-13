Ken Barlow’s forecast is looking warm…for now

Good Wednesday morning!

After a very warm start to the week, a slightly cooler weather pattern will move into Minnesota in the coming days.

Today, we should see one more 60 before the cooling on Thursday.

After that 60-degree day today, that cool down is on the way, which will bring the area a chilly St Patrick’s Day.

In fact, by Sunday the gusty winds will make afternoon temperatures in the 30’s feel like the 20’s.

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts, it’s going away for a while by the weekend!

Have a great day!

Ken