Ken Barlow’s forecast is looking sunny today

Good Monday morning!

Sunshine returned on Sunday and the ground started to dry out.

The drought had a big bite taken out of it, thanks to the 2”+ of rain most areas saw last Thursday and Friday.

The weather will be much drier for a large part of this week with the only chance of rain coming on Wednesday along with the slight chance of a few scattered showers.

The weather will clear once again by Thursday night and that drier and brighter weather should last right into at least the start of the upcoming weekend!

Have a great day!

Ken