Ken Barlow’s forecast is looking much warmer

Good Tuesday morning!

The air is not as cold out there this morning.

Well, at least not as “cold” compared to the way we started out Monday morning.

The cold air has already started to move out this morning as temperatures are rising into the 20’s after dipping into the teens overnight.

Warmer air started to move into the area last night and today, we will see afternoon temperatures rise into the upper 30’s to nearly 40-degrees and remain in the 40’s for the rest of the week.

The weekend will be mild with temperatures in the 40’s and some rain by Christmas Eve and perhaps Christmas Day as well.

No major accumulating snow in sight…anywhere in the state through the holiday.

Have a great day!

Ken