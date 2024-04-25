Ken Barlow’s forecast is looking damp for the weekend

Good Thursday morning!

Another nice, sunny day is on the way today, but by late tonight, another round of showers and thunder will move into the area.

Friday will be a near repeat of last Tuesday, with strong winds and windswept showers and possible thunderstorms.

In fact, from Friday into the weekend…it looks damp.

Scattered showers and some thunderstorms move back into the picture for Friday and the weekend.

Saturday will actually turn out to be mostly dry in the afternoon, before more showers and storms at nightl

We will keep you up to date, of course.

Right now, no severe weather is expected.

Have a great day!

Ken