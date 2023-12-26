Ken Barlow’s forecast is cooler and drier, but it will still be warmer than normal

Good Tuesday morning!

After record-breaking warm temperatures on Sunday and Christmas Day, much cooler air is currently moving into the Twin Cities.

Early this morning, the temperature at MSP was 50-degrees and the air has cooled into the 30’s.

We will see showers this morning tapering off later this morning. A few snowflakes may mix in with the rain showers at times, but no accumulations are expected.

Temperatures will eventually and up at or below 32-degrees, but by the time that happens, most roads will be dry. Secondary roads may have a few slick spots as well as your driveways and sidewalks. Be cautious later tonight and early Wednesday.

The weather will cooldown, but still remain warmer than normal with no accumulating snow anywhere in sight.

New Year’s weekend will be dry and fairly mild.

Have a great day!

Ken