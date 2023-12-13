Ken Barlow’s forecast includes the return of the 40’s

Good Wednesday morning!

The milder weather we saw for a few days last week will return today.

Today’s afternoon temperatures will rise well into the 30’s to near 40-degrees and the sun will return once again.

Expect a return to the 40’s starting on Thursday and lasting right through at least the upcoming weekend.

The only chance of any wet (or white) weather will come on Friday night with a few passing rain and/or snow showers. No accumulations are in the forecast.

I still do not see any Arctic Air and no major snowstorms anywhere on the horizon.

Have a great day!

Ken