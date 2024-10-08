Ken Barlow’s forecast includes another taste of summer

After a much quieter day on Monday, another very nice autumn day is on the way today.

Good Tuesday morning!

Wednesday will also be a beauty with sunshine and 70’s.

Another warming is on the way with afternoon temperatures rising into the lower 80’s by Thursday.

The weather will also stay dry and cool for most of the weekend, which will deepen the drought in many areas.

The only rain chance will be a slight shower possibility Saturday night.

Much cooler is on the way early next week as well.

Have a great day!

Ken