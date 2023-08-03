Ken Barlow’s forecast includes a weekend cool down

Good Thursday morning!

Another hot and uncomfortable day is on the way for nearly everyone, especially by later this afternoon.

While there could be an isolated afternoon thunderstorm, most of the day will be rain-free.

Ninety-degree temperatures are headed back to the Twin Cities for this one last time…at least this time around.

Less humid and cooler weather is on the way for Friday and this weekend. Although a few showers are possible on Saturday, more numerous showers and possible thunderstorms are likely on Sunday.

Enjoy the refreshing air this weekend after a few very hot and steamy days!

Have a great day!

Ken