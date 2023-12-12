Ken Barlow’s forecast included a slew of 40’s

Good Tuesday morning!

The sunshine will be back all day on this Tuesday.

Today will also be the coolest day of the next seven days.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s, which is normal for this point in December. It will just be cooler than the rest of the fall has been so far.

Expect a return to the 40’s starting on Thursday and lasting right through at least the upcoming weekend.

I still do not see any Arctic Air and no major snowstorms anywhere on the horizon.

Have a great day!

Ken