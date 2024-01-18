Ken Barlow still sees a thaw ahead after a few more cold days

Good Thursday morning!

Today we will see more chilly temperatures and after some partial sunshine this morning, we can expect a few flurries this afternoon and this evening.

There is the small chance that a dusting may fall across the far southern portions of the metro area.

Far Southern and especially Southwestern MN may see an inch or two of snow by tonight.

A few more chilly days this week will be followed by a January thaw starting next week.

Temperatures this weekend will slowly begin to rise after a Saturday morning low temperature in the single numbers below zero.

Sunday afternoon we should see the lower 20’s for the first time since last Thursday.

Also, by Monday, our temperatures will rise above 32-degrees for the first time since the 5th of this month!

No snowstorms are in the forecast, but a bit of freezing drizzle and/or flurries are possible by Monday night, as the warmer air comes flooding into the state.

Have a great day!

Ken