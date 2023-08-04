Ken Barlow sees showers and possible thunder at times this weekend

Good Friday morning!

Another very warm, but less humid day is on the way today for everyone, especially by later this afternoon as our dew points drop.

Temperatures this afternoon will get close to 90-degrees, but will likely just fall short of the mark.

The skies will be partly to mostly sunny this Friday.

Although a few showers or thunderstorms are possible on Saturday, more numerous showers and thunderstorms are more likely on Sunday.

Late in the day on Sunday, skies will slowly begin to dry out a bit.

Next week looks very nice and very comfortable!

Have a great weekend!

Ken