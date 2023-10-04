Ken Barlow sees much cooler days ahead

Good Wednesday morning!

The change happened while most of us were sleeping.

Scattered overnight showers and a few thunderstorms spelled an end to the 80’s.

Afternoon temperatures today will struggle to stay in the middle 60’s and there will also be a gusty southwesterly wind. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out, but most of the day will be dry.

The blustery and much cooler weather will last into Thursday.

Chilly weather will be with us on Friday with showers likely.

The chilly weather will stick around for at least part of the weekend as well.

The autumn chill will be here to start the weekend on Saturday, with afternoon temperatures remaining stuck in the lower 50’s.

Sunshine and temperatures near 60-degrees will move into the state on Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ken