Ken Barlow sees mild and quiet days ahead…again

Good Monday morning!

Mild weather will return today.

The cold weekend weather is leaving us, however, the bright sunshine we enjoyed this past weekend is also going away today. Skies will be mainly cloudy with only a few sunny breaks at times.

Temperatures today will get back to 40-degrees for the first time since last Wednesday.

The mild and storm-free weather will stick around this week with temperatures remaining a few to several degrees within that 40-degree threshold temperature.

The weekend will really warm up with a 50-degree temperature possible by Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ken