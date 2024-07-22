Ken Barlow sees less humid days on the way

Good Monday morning!

After a ‘mostly’ dry weekend, except for Sunday morning in the metro area, today will be a lot like it was over the past few days.

Today will be warm and muggy with some sunshine, but also the ongoing chance of an isolated thunderstorm still possible, especially this afternoon and tonight.

Most of the overnight storms will end just after midnight tonight/Tuesday morning and the humid air will start to move out of the area by Tuesday late afternoon.

Wednesday through Friday will be nice summer days with sunshine and refreshingly low humidity.

Things heat up this weekend with the likelihood of 90-degrees increasing both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ken