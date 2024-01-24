Ken Barlow sees even warmer weather ahead

Good Wednesday morning!

Our much warmer weather pattern remains in place today.

We will stay in the mild pattern right into next week, and it will get even warmer.

The only drawback with the warmer air is the cloud cover, fog and mist which will be with us all week.

A large part of Iowa is still covered in 12” to 18” of snow, and this will have an impact on how slowly our own air warms.

The only chance of any snow and/or rain here will come later Wednesday night and Thursday. At this time, the heaviest of this storm will sail well to the south of Minnesota, but a few slick spots are possible, especially south of the metro.

The Arctic air is gone.

The mild weather looks as if it will last through the end of the month.

In fact, 40’s are in the forecast next week…with a shot at 50-degrees by Wednesday!

Have a great day!

Ken