Ken Barlow sees a hot first weekend of the Fair

Good Thursday morning!

The nice weather, which started yesterday, will last through most of the day(time) today…the start of The Great Minnesota Get Together.

Any rain showers should hold off until either late this afternoon or shortly after sunset this evening (around 8pm).

Those attending the Becky G concert tonight will want to bring along a form of cover, just in case the showers start at or during the concert.

The weather clears on Friday and really heats up to near 90-degrees this first weekend of the Fair…of course!

Sunday will be the most uncomfortable day with the heat index reach 98-degrees in spots, so take it easy at the Fair and drink lots of water.

Have a great day!

Ken