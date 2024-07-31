Ken Barlow sees a hot and stormy end of July

Good Wednesday morning!

*A FORECAST FIRST ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR LATE TODAY AND TONIGHT*

July is down to its final day, but the weather story remains the same as it’s been lately…with a twist.

Hot and humid weather may trigger thunderstorms late today.

Scattered severe storms may approach the metro area either late this afternoon and/or this evening.

Showers and non-severe thunderstorms are likely after midnight.

On Thursday, we will have another chance of rain showers and thunderstorms along with cooler air.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will end by Thursday night and Friday will be hot and humid as afternoon temperatures reach to near 90-degrees.

The weekend starts sunny and hot on Saturday and then cools off just a bit with less humid weather on Sunday as well.

Have a great day!

Ken