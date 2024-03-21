Ken Barlow says you should find your shovel

Good Wednesday morning!

TWO FORECAST FIRST ALERTS:

First: Tonight/Friday AM for 2” to 4” of snow

Second: Late Saturday night and especially Sunday with several inches of snow likely

Spring arrived on a cold note Tuesday night and yesterday.

Along with the arrival of spring this week will come the increasing chances for some accumulating snow.

Today will be a quiet day for most of the daylight hours.

There will be snow developing from west to east during the evening hours.

Expect 2” to 4” of snow overnight tonight and very early Friday morning.

A break is on the way for most of Friday and most of Saturday and then what looks like a much bigger storm moves toward the area on Sunday with six inches or more of snow likely by Sunday night.

Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

Ken